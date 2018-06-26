Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 18th save Monday
Treinen logged his 18th save in a win over the Tigers on Monday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.
Treinen continues rolling along, with Monday's scoreless effort coaxing his ERA down to an outstanding 0.96. The veteran has surrendered all of two earned runs over his last 16 appearances, a stretch that dates back to May 15. Moreover, he's enhanced his already robust fantasy value by also notching four wins alongside his 18 saves, sparkling ERA and equally impressive 0.90 WHIP.
