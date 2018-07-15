Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 24th save
Treinen struck out two in the ninth inning to record his 24th save of the season Saturday against the Giants.
Treinen made things interesting by allowing two batters to reach base with two outs prior to closing out the game by striking out by Brandon Crawford. The effort marked his first save since July 9 -- he did blow a save chance on the 10th -- though he still ranks fourth in the American League in saves with 24. He has been superb in all regards this season, recording 59 strikeouts in 47 innings this season with a 0.98 WHIP and 0.96 ERA.
