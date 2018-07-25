Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 25th save of year
Treinen struck out one in a clean 10th inning Tuesday to secure the save against the Rangers.
Treinen entered the game in the 10th with a three-run lead and shut down the Rangers to earn his 25th save of the year. Treinen had blown two of his last three save chances recently but was back in form in Tuesday's outing. He sports a superb 1.06 ERA and 0.98 WHIP while holding opponents to a .169 batting average. The right-hander also carries a 65:18 K:BB in 51 innings and is 25-for-29 in save opportunities this year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...