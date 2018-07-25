Treinen struck out one in a clean 10th inning Tuesday to secure the save against the Rangers.

Treinen entered the game in the 10th with a three-run lead and shut down the Rangers to earn his 25th save of the year. Treinen had blown two of his last three save chances recently but was back in form in Tuesday's outing. He sports a superb 1.06 ERA and 0.98 WHIP while holding opponents to a .169 batting average. The right-hander also carries a 65:18 K:BB in 51 innings and is 25-for-29 in save opportunities this year.