Treinen (1-1) fired a scoreless ninth inning in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing no hits, two walks and recording a strikeout.

It took him 22 pitches due to some control problems, but Treinen was able to wiggle out of trouble and preserve a 5-5 tie by getting Delino DeShields to ground into an inning-ending double play. Treinen has blown one save this season, but he's otherwise picked up where he left off in 2018 by generating an 0.68 ERA across his first 13.1 innings.