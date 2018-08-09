Treinen locked down the save Wednesday, working a scoreless inning with a strikeout and a walk against the Tigers.

Treinen allowed a one-out walk to Yasiel Puig, but he was able to work around it to lock down his 29th save. The 30-year-old continues to be a dominant force out of the backend of the Oakland bullpen, posting a terrific 0.93 ERA and 0.97 WHIP to go along with 11.8 K/9.