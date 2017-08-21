Treinen stuck out three batters through two scoreless innings to collect his fourth save of the season during Sunday's win over Houston.

There have been a number of ups and downs from Treinen this season, but he's currently closing out games, so he warrants attention in all fantasy settings. It's probably wise to expect more peaks and valleys moving forward, and with a 4.61 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 for the campaign his leash could be short.