Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches third save Sunday
Treinen notched his third save in a 2-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday, recording a strikeout over 1.1 scoreless innings.
Treinen needed just 16 pitches -- 12 of which he threw for strikes -- to get four outs. He got the Athletics out of a jam in the eighth upon entering the game, eliciting an inning-ending flyball from Jean Segura with Dee Gordon and Andrew Romine in scoring position. Treinen followed up by mowing down the dangerous trio of Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager in the ninth, keeping his ERA unblemished through five appearances. Sunday's effort was also the 29-year-old's first clean outing of the season, as he'd allowed at least one hit in each of his other four trips to the mound.
