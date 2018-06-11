Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches third win Sunday
Treinen (3-1) fired 1.2 scoreless innings in a win over the Royals on Sunday, allowing one hit.
Treinen got the call in a bit of a different situation than usual, as the game was knotted at 2-2 in the eighth when manager Bob Melvin summoned him. The closer retired Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier with inherited runner Whit Merrifield on second to close out the frame. He then earned his third win of the season by successfully working around an Alex Gordon double in the ninth, following a Matt Chapman go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth that gave the Athletics a 3-2 lead. Treinen has been an unquestioned success in the late innings this season, as evidenced by a sparkling 0.87 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB across 31.0 innings.
