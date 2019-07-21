Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches third win
Treinen (3-3) earned the victory over the Twins on Saturday, allowing a hit and issuing two walks over two-thirds scoreless innings.
It wasn't exactly the smoothest of performances -- not many are these days for Treinen -- but it was enough to earn the scuffling reliever his third win of the campaign. Treinen has been displaced, at least for the time being, from the closer role, and Saturday's outing marked the fourth straight appearance he's allowed at least one baserunner. Treinen's elevated 4.46 ERA and 1.61 WHIP, both the second highest of his career, underscore his current struggles, and it's certainly possible he remains primarily limited to setup work during the balance of the season.
