Treinen landed on the 10-day injured list with a strained rotator cuff Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The injury perhaps partially explains why Treinen has allowed five runs over his last four innings of work. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Liam Hendriks, who recorded a save Saturday against the Rays, is expected to close in his absence.

