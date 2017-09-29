Treinen picked up his 15th save of the season Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning against Texas.

He allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base, but Treinen buckled down and escaped with 12th save in 13 chances since taking over as the closer in Oakland. Improved control has been a key to his success this season -- Treinen has shaved his BB/9 to 3.0, from 4.2 a year ago. The right-hander should enter camp next spring with a decent leash in the ninth-inning role.