Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up 15th save
Treinen picked up his 15th save of the season Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning against Texas.
He allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base, but Treinen buckled down and escaped with 12th save in 13 chances since taking over as the closer in Oakland. Improved control has been a key to his success this season -- Treinen has shaved his BB/9 to 3.0, from 4.2 a year ago. The right-hander should enter camp next spring with a decent leash in the ninth-inning role.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Locks down another save Saturday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 13th save Friday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Nabs ninth save with A's•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Nabs 11th save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Takes second straight loss Monday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...