Treinen worked a scoreless ninth to pick up his 20th save of the season Thursday against the Tigers.

It was another easy outing for Treinen, who allowed just one baserunner over his 14 pitches before finishing off the Tigers to notch his second save of the series. Treinen hasn't blown a save since April 18 -- a span of 25 outings -- and he's surrendered just three earned runs in that stretch.