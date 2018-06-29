Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up 20th save
Treinen worked a scoreless ninth to pick up his 20th save of the season Thursday against the Tigers.
It was another easy outing for Treinen, who allowed just one baserunner over his 14 pitches before finishing off the Tigers to notch his second save of the series. Treinen hasn't blown a save since April 18 -- a span of 25 outings -- and he's surrendered just three earned runs in that stretch.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns 19th save Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 18th save Monday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Grabs five-out save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Records 16th save Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up fourth win Sunday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up save despite allowing run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...