Treinen (4-1) fired two perfect frames during which he recorded three strikeouts in an extra-innings win over the Angels on Sunday

The Athletics' closer was razor sharp while firing 18 of 21 pitches for strikes over his pair of frames. His ability to hold the Angels at bay was rewarded when Jonathan Lucroy's single brought Jed Lowrie home in the bottom of the 11th, making Treinen the pitcher of record. The 29-year-old has had an eventful and successful month thus far, as he owns two victories, two saves and a 7:2 K:BB over five outings.