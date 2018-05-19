Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up ninth save Friday
Treinen struck out three over 1.1 perfect innings Friday to collect his ninth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.
The right-hander is locked in right now, converting six straight save opportunities while posting an 11:3 K:BB through 9.2 innings in May. Treinen has lowered his ERA on the season to 1.25 in the process, and with the A's wining four of five to climb back over .500, there should be plenty more leads to protect in his future.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Collects eighth save Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Tosses scoreless frame for seventh save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Grabs four-out save Friday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Collects fifth save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Bags fourth save of season•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Works multiple frames for win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart