Treinen struck out three over 1.1 perfect innings Friday to collect his ninth save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander is locked in right now, converting six straight save opportunities while posting an 11:3 K:BB through 9.2 innings in May. Treinen has lowered his ERA on the season to 1.25 in the process, and with the A's wining four of five to climb back over .500, there should be plenty more leads to protect in his future.