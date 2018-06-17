Treinen locked down his 15th save of the season Saturday against the Angels despite allowing one run on one hit and two walks in one inning of work. He struck out one.

Despite the earned run -- which snapped a 10-game scoreless streak for the reliever -- Treinen was still able to convert his 12th consecutive save chance. His 15 saves are now tied for fifth best in the American League, while the 29-year-old also sports a pristine 1.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB through 32 innings on the year.