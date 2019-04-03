Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up third save
Treinen gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Red Sox.
Xander Bogaerts nearly made things interesting with a one-out double, but he got thrown out by Ramon Laureano trying to stretch it into a triple, and Treinen took care of the rest. The right-hander has picked up where he left off last season and already has an 8:2 K:BB through 6.2 innings to go along with his spotless 0.00 ERA.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches second save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Posts first save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Cruises through first appearance•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Dominant throughout spring•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Wins in arbitration•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns 38th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...