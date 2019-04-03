Treinen gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Red Sox.

Xander Bogaerts nearly made things interesting with a one-out double, but he got thrown out by Ramon Laureano trying to stretch it into a triple, and Treinen took care of the rest. The right-hander has picked up where he left off last season and already has an 8:2 K:BB through 6.2 innings to go along with his spotless 0.00 ERA.