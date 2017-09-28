Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up win Wednesday
Treinen (3-6) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Mariners.
Treinen allowed a one-out double but was able to get out of the inning unscathed. He's been solid when called upon for the A's, compiling a 2.25 ERA and 40 strikeouts while converting 11 of 14 save chances in 35 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Locks down another save Saturday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 13th save Friday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Nabs ninth save with A's•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Nabs 11th save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Takes second straight loss Monday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Charged with loss Saturday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...