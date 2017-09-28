Play

Treinen (3-6) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Mariners.

Treinen allowed a one-out double but was able to get out of the inning unscathed. He's been solid when called upon for the A's, compiling a 2.25 ERA and 40 strikeouts while converting 11 of 14 save chances in 35 innings.

