Treinen notched his second save as a member of the A's by striking out two Angels in a perfect ninth inning Sunday.

Treinen didn't look like he'd get a chance to pitch with his team trailing 10-6 after seven innings, but a five-run eighth gave him an opportunity and he didn't waste it. He was as effective as ever despite pitching for the third consecutive day, making amends for Friday's blown save.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast