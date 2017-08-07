Athletics' Blake Treinen: Pitches on third consecutive day for second save
Treinen notched his second save as a member of the A's by striking out two Angels in a perfect ninth inning Sunday.
Treinen didn't look like he'd get a chance to pitch with his team trailing 10-6 after seven innings, but a five-run eighth gave him an opportunity and he didn't waste it. He was as effective as ever despite pitching for the third consecutive day, making amends for Friday's blown save.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Earns first save since trade•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Blows fourth save of season•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Continues impressing in loss•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Sees work for third straight day•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Dealt to Oakland in five-player trade•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Suffers ninth inning meltdown Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...