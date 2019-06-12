Treinen allowed one run on one hit with a strikeout and walk during a save in a 4-3 victory against the Rays on Tuesday.

This appearance somewhat epitomizes Treinen's season. He owns a 3.51 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, which are both rather high for a closer, but he is also 15-for-17 in save chances. One of his biggest issues is 19 walks in just 33.1 innings. Treinen also has 33 strikeouts this season.