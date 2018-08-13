Treinen got the save against the Angels on Sunday, striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning to lock down Oakland's 4-3 victory.

Another day, another save for the dominant right-hander, who has continued his torrid pace and ridiculous numbers coming off his All-Star first half of the season. He now has 30 saves to go along with his fabulous 0.92 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 79 strikeouts over 59 innings. At this point, he's got a solid argument as the best closer in the game aside from Seattle's Edwin Diaz, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.