Athletics' Blake Treinen: Posts 30th save
Treinen got the save against the Angels on Sunday, striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning to lock down Oakland's 4-3 victory.
Another day, another save for the dominant right-hander, who has continued his torrid pace and ridiculous numbers coming off his All-Star first half of the season. He now has 30 saves to go along with his fabulous 0.92 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 79 strikeouts over 59 innings. At this point, he's got a solid argument as the best closer in the game aside from Seattle's Edwin Diaz, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...