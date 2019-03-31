Treinen recorded a five-out save, allowing only one hit and striking out two, in a 4-2 victory against the Angels on Saturday.

The Athletics nearly wasted six shutout innings from starter Brett Anderson, but Treinen came on with a runner on first to shut the door. After posting two outs in the eighth, Treinen retired the Angels in order during the ninth. Last season, Treinen was fantastic, registering a 0.78 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 80.1 frames. He's allowed one base runner and struck out six in 4.2 innings to begin 2019.