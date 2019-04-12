Athletics' Blake Treinen: Posts fourth save
Treinen pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to record his fourth save in an 8-5 victory against the Orioles on Thursday.
This is certainly the way owners wanted Treinen to respond after blowing his first save on April 7. The 30-year-old was extremely efficient, retiring the side in 10 pitches while throwing seven strikes. He is 4-for-5 in save opportunities with a 1.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in nine innings.
