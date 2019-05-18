Athletics' Blake Treinen: Posts seventh save
Treinen allowed one hit with one strikeout to nail down his seventh save in a 4-1 victory against the Tigers on Saturday.
This was his first outing since blowing a save Sunday, so it was nice to see Treinen bounce back after a five-day layoff. Treinen was very efficient too, retiring the side on 10 pitches with eight strikes. He is 7-for-9 in save situations with a 2.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 21 innings this season.
