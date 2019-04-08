Athletics' Blake Treinen: Rare implosion in loss
Treinen (0-1) allowed an earned run on two hits and four walks over 1.1 innings in a loss to the Astros on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout and was charged with his first blown save of the season.
The normally near-automatic closer was handed the keys in the eighth with a man on and the Astros within a run after a Tony Kemp solo home run. Treinen allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly to Alex Bregman before getting out of the frame, and he eventually issued a game-winning bases-loaded walk to Jose Altuve in the ninth after experiencing some uncharacteristic control problems. Prior to Sunday's stumble, Treinen had started the season off in trademark fashion, allowing just three hits over 6.2 scoreless frames across five appearances and notching three saves in as many opportunities.
