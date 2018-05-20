Treinen grabbed his 10th save of the year Saturday against the Blue Jays, slamming the door with a scoreless inning, allowing just one walk while striking out a pair of batters.

Treinen entered the game with a one-run lead in the ninth inning and got in little trouble, allowing just a two-out walk to Justin Smoak. He's now 10-for-12 in save chances and has a 1.19 ERA in 22.2 innings, striking out 27 while walking seven. The 29-year-old has been everything Oakland could ask for in a closer so far this year.