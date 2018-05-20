Athletics' Blake Treinen: Records 10th save
Treinen grabbed his 10th save of the year Saturday against the Blue Jays, slamming the door with a scoreless inning, allowing just one walk while striking out a pair of batters.
Treinen entered the game with a one-run lead in the ninth inning and got in little trouble, allowing just a two-out walk to Justin Smoak. He's now 10-for-12 in save chances and has a 1.19 ERA in 22.2 innings, striking out 27 while walking seven. The 29-year-old has been everything Oakland could ask for in a closer so far this year.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up ninth save Friday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Collects eighth save Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Tosses scoreless frame for seventh save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Grabs four-out save Friday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Collects fifth save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Bags fourth save of season•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...