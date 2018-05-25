Treinen allowed one hit and struck out two to record his 11th save of the season Thursday against the Mariners.

Treinen entered the game with runners on first and second and promptly allowed an RBI double to Kyle Seager. However, the runs were charged to Lou Trivino and Treinen recovered to record four consecutive outs to close the game. He has proven to be a valuable fantasy asset to this point, ranking third in the American League in saves while also providing strong ratios and racking up plenty of strikeouts.