Athletics' Blake Treinen: Records 11th save
Treinen allowed one hit and struck out two to record his 11th save of the season Thursday against the Mariners.
Treinen entered the game with runners on first and second and promptly allowed an RBI double to Kyle Seager. However, the runs were charged to Lou Trivino and Treinen recovered to record four consecutive outs to close the game. He has proven to be a valuable fantasy asset to this point, ranking third in the American League in saves while also providing strong ratios and racking up plenty of strikeouts.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Records 10th save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Picks up ninth save Friday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Collects eighth save Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Tosses scoreless frame for seventh save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Grabs four-out save Friday•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Collects fifth save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...