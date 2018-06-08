Treinen struck out one in a clean ninth inning to record his 14th save of the season Thursday against the Royals.

Treinen recorded one of his easier saves of the season, entering the game with a three-run lead. He took care of the top of the Royals lineup with few problems, as he didn't allow a baserunner and needed only 13 pitches to secure the win. He has now converted 14 of 16 save opportunities this season and ranks fifth in the American League in saves.

