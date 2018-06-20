Athletics' Blake Treinen: Records 16th save Tuesday
Treinen struck out the side in a scoreless ninth to earn the save against the Padres on Tuesday, allowing one hit and no walks.
Treinen came on in the bottom of the tenth to preserve a two-run lead and retired the Padres hitters on 16 pitches (13 strikes) to pick up his 16th save of the year. Treinen is now 16-for-18 in save chances with a fantastic 1.03 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. The right-hander has allowed just one home run in 35 innings, and carries a 43:10 K:BB in that span.
