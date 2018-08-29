Treinen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to earn the save against the Astros.

Treinen retired the Astros in the bottom of the ninth on 10 pitches (eight strikes) to record his 33rd save of the year. Treinen has allowed just one run over his last 16 innings (15 appearances), striking out 25 and walking two in that span. The reliever has a microscopic 0.95 ERA and is holding opponents to a .173 batting average. The righty has registered 89 punchouts in 66 innings and has allowed only two home runs on the year.