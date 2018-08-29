Athletics' Blake Treinen: Records 33rd save
Treinen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to earn the save against the Astros.
Treinen retired the Astros in the bottom of the ninth on 10 pitches (eight strikes) to record his 33rd save of the year. Treinen has allowed just one run over his last 16 innings (15 appearances), striking out 25 and walking two in that span. The reliever has a microscopic 0.95 ERA and is holding opponents to a .173 batting average. The righty has registered 89 punchouts in 66 innings and has allowed only two home runs on the year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start