Athletics' Blake Treinen: Rehab appearance cemented
Treinen (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
A report Saturday had confirmed Treinen would be making a rehab appearance for one of the Athletics' minor-league affiliates, and this latest news confirms that outing will be with the Aviators. Treinen is expected to only need one turn at the minor-league level before activation when first eligible Wednesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Successful bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Throws off flat ground•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Out with strained rotator cuff•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 16th save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Posts 15th save•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Narrowly escapes with save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...