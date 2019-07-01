Treinen (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

A report Saturday had confirmed Treinen would be making a rehab appearance for one of the Athletics' minor-league affiliates, and this latest news confirms that outing will be with the Aviators. Treinen is expected to only need one turn at the minor-league level before activation when first eligible Wednesday.

