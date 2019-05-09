Treinen (elbow) tossed two perfect frames and struck out two Wednesday in the Athletics' 5-4 win over the Reds in 13 innings.

Making his first appearance out of the bullpen in 10 days after a bout of right elbow tendinitis, Treinen entered the contest in the ninth inning of a tie ballgame and looked as sharp as ever. Per Brooks Baseball, Treinen's fastball and sinker averaged 98.6 and 98 miles per hour, respectively, both of which were slightly above his prior season averages of 98 and 97.5. That offers some optimism that Treinen can re-emerge as the dominant closer he was in 2018, so long as he can rein in the walks.