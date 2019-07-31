Treinen (5-3) was credited with the victory in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Brewers, firing a perfect 10th inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

For the second consecutive night, Treinen became the pitcher of record by preserving a tie during his frame and then seeing the Athletics plate the game-winning run in the home half of the inning. Prior to Treinen's entry into the contest, Liam Hendriks notably blew his third save in his last four appearances, while Treinen generated his sixth straight scoreless outing. Given the respective performances of the two pitchers recently, there's at least a possibility that Treinen begins to eat into some of Hendriks' save chances down the stretch run.