Athletics' Blake Treinen: Secures 11th save
Treinen picked up the save after allowing one hit while striking two in a scoreless ninth inning Monday against the Angels.
Treinen retired the first two batters of the inning without issue, and after giving up a single to Tommy La Stella, he managed to fan Mike Trout to end the contest. The right-hander did blow a save May 11 against the Indians, but he's converted on five straight save opportunities since.
