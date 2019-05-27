Treinen picked up the save after allowing one hit while striking two in a scoreless ninth inning Monday against the Angels.

Treinen retired the first two batters of the inning without issue, and after giving up a single to Tommy La Stella, he managed to fan Mike Trout to end the contest. The right-hander did blow a save May 11 against the Indians, but he's converted on five straight save opportunities since.

More News
Our Latest Stories