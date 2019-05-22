Athletics' Blake Treinen: Secures ninth save
Treinen recorded two strikeouts during the ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday at Cleveland. He did not allow a baserunner.
Treinen allowed a solo homer when he notched the save Sunday but rebounded with a scoreless 13-pitch outing against the Indians. The 30-year-old has a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB over 23.1 innings and has converted 9-of-11 save opportunities.
