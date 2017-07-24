Treinen notched his third hold in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mets, firing a scoreless inning and recording a strikeout.

The 29-year-old has been very busy as of late, with Sunday's appearance marking his third in as many games and fifth overall since being acquired from the Nationals on July 16. The new Oakland digs have done Treinen some good, as he's allowed just an earned run over five innings while racking up four strikeouts in an Athletics uniform. The right-hander could be worth monitoring in AL-only and deep formats that count holds, given that manager Bob Melvin appears willing to afford him plenty of opportunities.