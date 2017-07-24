Athletics' Blake Treinen: Sees work for third straight day
Treinen notched his third hold in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mets, firing a scoreless inning and recording a strikeout.
The 29-year-old has been very busy as of late, with Sunday's appearance marking his third in as many games and fifth overall since being acquired from the Nationals on July 16. The new Oakland digs have done Treinen some good, as he's allowed just an earned run over five innings while racking up four strikeouts in an Athletics uniform. The right-hander could be worth monitoring in AL-only and deep formats that count holds, given that manager Bob Melvin appears willing to afford him plenty of opportunities.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Dealt to Oakland in five-player trade•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Suffers ninth inning meltdown Thursday•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Uncharacteristically poor season•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Picks up fourth hold Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Takes extra-innings loss Sunday•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Blown up by Rockies•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...