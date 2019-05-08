Athletics' Blake Treinen: Spotted warming up Tuesday
Treinen (elbow) went unused Tuesday in the Athletics' 2-0 win over the Reds, but was spotted warming up in the bullpen in the ninth inning, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Manager Bob Melvin indicated prior to the game that Treinen would be available after recently battling elbow discomfort, and the closer's presence in the bullpen validated the notion that he'll be ready to go the next time a save situation arises. In normal circumstances, Treinen probably would have been summoned in the ninth inning, but Melvin elected to stick with starter Mike Fiers, who was able to finish off his second career no-hitter in 131 pitches.
