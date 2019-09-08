Treiner (back) pitched a scoreless inning, striking out all three batters he faced in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Tigers.

Treinen was called on to pitch the ninth with the Athletics holding a large lead, and he retired Jake Rogers, Willi Castro and Harold Castro in order. He needed only 13 pitches -- 10 strikes -- to complete the inning. Treinen's back issues had kept him out of action since Sept. 3, and it may limit the reliever's usage going forward, but he was at his best Saturday. The 31-year-old has a 4.71 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 57.1 innings this season.