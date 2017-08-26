Athletics' Blake Treinen: Strikes out two for sixth save
Treinen struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his sixth save Friday against Texas.
After converting long saves in his last two outings, covering a combined 3.1 innings, Treinen only had to get three outs this time. He has now saved five consecutive chances and owns a 2.11 ERA with a new club.
