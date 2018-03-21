Treinen, in line to be the designated closer to open the season, fired a scoreless inning in which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout in Tuesday's 8-2 Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.

It's a continuation of what's been a strong exhibition slate for Treinen, one that's seen him allow just one earned run over seven appearances, leading to a 1.42 ERA. Treinen accumulated 16 saves and 10 holds with the Nationals and Athletics in 2017, and a chance to potentially operate as a closer for a full season for the first time in his career brightens his fantasy prospects considerably.