Athletics' Blake Treinen: Suffers fifth blown save
Treinen yielded one unearned run on two hits over one inning to blow a save chance Tuesday in the Athletics' 10-8 loss to the Mariners in 11 innings.
Tasked with preserving an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning, Treinen recorded two groundouts to begin the frame. Two batters later, Treinen induced another grounder from Ryan Healy but third baseman Matt Chapman couldn't field it cleanly, allowing the tying run to reach second. Kyle Seager then delivered an RBI single to tie the game before the Mariners prevailed in extras, dealing Oakland a crushing blow to its hopes of capturing home-field for the wild-card showdown with the Yankees. At least from a fantasy standpoint, Treinen atoned for the missed save chance by whittling his ERA down to 0.79 due to the run being unearned.
