Treinen sustained a bruised shin in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Treinen was hit by a line drive off the bat of Shin-Soo Choo in the eighth inning -- his only pitch thrown -- and promptly exited the game. Thankfully the injury appears minor, and manager Bob Melvin hopes his closer will be ready to go for the weekend series against the Astros following Thursday's off day.