Athletics' Blake Treinen: Takes loss against Cubs
Treinen (6-4) took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, allowing four earned runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
Manager Bob Melvin appears to have made a prudent move in keeping Treinen and Liam Hendriks in their respective setup and closer roles even during a recent stretch where it was the former that looked to be more reliable. Treinen has now been touched up for runs in each of the last two outings, with the pair of home runs he surrendered to Ian Happ and Javier Baez serving as his undoing Monday. The right-hander's 4.75 ERA and 1.58 WHIP both qualify as the second highest of his career and represent a stark departure from the respective 0.83 and 0.78 figures he generated last season.
