Athletics' Blake Treinen: To be eased back into action
Manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday that he will look to ease Treinen back into action following Treinen's return from the injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Treinen was a top-two closer last year, but he has already made multiple trips to the IL with arm issues this season, and was just rocked for two homers in one inning during his lone rehab appearance. Liam Hendriks, meanwhile, was just named AL Reliever of the Month and was perfect in save opportunities in Treinen's absence. Melvin said he still sees Treinen returning to the closer role long term.
