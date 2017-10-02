Athletics' Blake Treinen: To undergo minor finger surgery
Treinen will have a small cyst surgically removed from his middle finger later in the week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The issue was minor and didn't affect Treinen's pitching at all, but the team will have it taken care of now that the season is over. Treinen, who compiled a 2.13 ERA for the A's after being acquired from the Nationals, will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, though Oakland has expressed interest about bringing him back as its closer.
