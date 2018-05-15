Treinen tossed a clean inning for his seventh save of the season Monday against the Red Sox.

Treinin was remarkably efficient in this one, needing just eight pitches to sit down the side in order for a one-run victory. Though he's struggled in the past, Treinin looks like a different man this season, posting a 0.93 ERA while going 7-for-9 in save opportunities. He's compiled a career-best 9.9 K/9 to boot and has seen more save opportunities than one could've expected coming into the year.