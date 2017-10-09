Play

Treinen underwent successful surgery to remove a cyst from his middle finger Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It was a minor procedure and Treinen is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The 29-year-old posted a 2.13 ERA for the A's after being acquired from the Nationals, and Oakland has expressed interest in using him as the closer next season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast