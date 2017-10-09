Athletics' Blake Treinen: Undergoes successful surgery
Treinen underwent successful surgery to remove a cyst from his middle finger Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It was a minor procedure and Treinen is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. The 29-year-old posted a 2.13 ERA for the A's after being acquired from the Nationals, and Oakland has expressed interest in using him as the closer next season.
