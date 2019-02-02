Athletics' Blake Treinen: Wins in arbitration
Treinen will receive a $6.4 million salary in 2019 after his agency announced Saturday that the reliever won his arbitration hearing, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Treinen, who was in his second year of arbitration, will earn a $4.25 million raise from 2018 after a stellar campaign as the Athletics' closer. Over 80.1 innings, he posted a 0.78 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 100:21 K:BB while nabbing saves in 38 of 43 chances and picking up nine wins. He should be among the first five closers to go off the board in fantasy drafts heading into 2019.
