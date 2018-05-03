Athletics' Blake Treinen: Works multiple frames for win
Treinen (2-1) fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing four hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts.
The 29-year-old right-hander was making his first appearance since taking a comebacker to his shin on April 24, and he corroborated his health with a 37-pitch outing. Treinen ended up as the pitcher of record following Mark Canha's ninth-inning go-ahead home run off Mariners closer Edwin Diaz, and Wednesday's outing served as his sixth multi-inning scoreless effort of the season.
