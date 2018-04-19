Treinen was charged with his second blown save of the season in an extra-inning win over the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on four hits and a walk over three innings. He recorded three strikeouts.

The closer put in a heavy workload for a fatigued bullpen Wednesday, logging a season-high number of innings. Treinen was directly responsible for the game going into extra innings, as he allowed his first earned run of the season on a two-out Tim Anderson single in the ninth, which knotted the game at 11-11. Despite the hiccup, Treinen has done a generally effective job as closer thus far, and the fact he's worked more than one inning in five of six appearances is a testament to his versatility.