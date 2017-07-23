Wahl (shoulder), who fired a scoreless inning in which he struck out the side in High-A Stockton's extra-inning win over Modesto on Thursday, could soon be activated from the disabled list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old allowed a walk but was otherwise dominant over his 18 pitches, and according to manager Bob Melvin, he may not need to see much more from him before Wahl is activated. The right-handed reliever appeared in seven games before hitting the disabled list on May 24, posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 7.2 innings.